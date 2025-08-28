Chargers Re-Signing OT David Sharpe To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers are re-signing OT David Sharpe to the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Los Angeles will have to release a player from the practice squad after the recent move.

The full practice squad list now includes:

OL Karsen Barnhart

DL TeRah Edwards

CB Harrison Hand

WR JaQuae Jackson

S Tony Jefferson

LB Emany Johnson

OL Josh Kaltenberger

LS Rick Lovato

RB Nyheim Miller-Hines

CB Myles Purchase

EDGE Garmon Randolph

WR Jalen Reagor

OL Branson Taylor

QB DJ Uiagalelei

RB Kimani Vidal

TE Thomas Yassmin (International)

OT Foster Sarell

OT David Sharpe

Sharpe, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Houston promoted Sharpe to their active roster before waiving him in 2018. From there, he was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

However, Las Vegas later traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 season. Sharpe re-signed with Washington to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2021 but was cut coming out of camp. He caught on with the Ravens on their practice squad.

Sharpe re-signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal and spent time in between their practice squad and active roster. The Ravens signed Sharpe to a futures deal but released him coming out of training camp. He caught on with the Panthers practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster before being cut.

From there, Los Angeles signed him this offseason to a contract, but was released as part of the team’s initial 53-man roster cuts.

In 2023, Sharpe appeared in eight games for the Panthers.