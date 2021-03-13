Chargers Releasing CB Casey Hayward

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers are releasing veteran CB Casey Hayward.

The Chargers have already announced the release of Hayward:

 

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Hayward will free up $9,750,000 of available cap space while creating $2 million in dead money. 

Hayward, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.

The Chargers later signed Hayward to a three-year, 36 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $9,750,000 for the 2021 season. 

In 2020, Hayward appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 41 tackles, one interception and eight passes defended.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments