Chargers Releasing CB Casey Hayward

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers are releasing veteran CB Casey Hayward.

The Chargers have already announced the release of Hayward:

thank you, case 💙 pic.twitter.com/dk9gXKErxq — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) March 13, 2021

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Hayward will free up $9,750,000 of available cap space while creating $2 million in dead money.

Hayward, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.

The Chargers later signed Hayward to a three-year, 36 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $9,750,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Hayward appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 41 tackles, one interception and eight passes defended.