Chargers Releasing G Matt Feiler

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are releasing G Matt Feiler on Tuesday.

Los Angeles creates $6.5 million in cap space by cutting Feiler.

Feiler, 30, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Bloomsburg back in 2014. He spent just over a year in Houston before being waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad.

Feiler returned to the Steelers on a one-year restricted contract in 2020 and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Los Angeles in 2021. He was entering the final year of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $6.5 million in 2023.

In 2022, Feiler appeared in all 17 games and started each at guard.