Chargers Releasing RB Gus Edwards

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers have informed RB Gus Edwards that he’s being released.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Edwards will free up $3,125,000 of cap space and create $1,125,000 of dead money.

The Chargers are clearly in need of running back help at this point, given that J.K. Dobbins is set to be an unrestricted free agent next week.

Edwards, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens signed Edwards to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and was promoted in October of 2018, eventually starting for the Ravens by the end of the season.

Baltimore also re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent in 2019. Edwards re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 before inking a two-year, $10 million extension. He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

After two more seasons with the Ravens, Edwards signed a contract with the Chargers when testing the open market as a free agent.

In 2024, Edwards appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and rushed for 365 yards on 101 carries (3.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.