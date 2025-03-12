Chargers Sign CB Benjamin St-Juste To One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with CB Benjamin St-Juste Wednesday, according to his agent.

Congrats @BenStJuste agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @chargers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 12, 2025

St-Juste, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played out the final year of a four-year, $5,100,758 contract that included a $1,069,640 signing bonus.

St-Juste was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, St-Juste appeared in all 17 games for the Commander and made 14 starts for them while recording 71 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery and seven defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.