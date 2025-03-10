Chargers Sign CB Donte Jackson To Two-Year, $13M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers and veteran CB Donte Jackson have agreed to a two-year deal worth $13 million.

Jackson, 29, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus before agreeing to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million with the Panthers in 2022.

The Steelers signed Jackson to a one-year, $6 million deal last offseason.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 38 tackles and five interceptions to go along with one fumble recovery and eight pass defenses.