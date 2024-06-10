Chargers Sign First-Round OT Joe Alt

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed first-round OT Joe Alt to a rookie contract, the team announced.

Alt, 20, has been a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame, earning first-team AP All-American honors in consecutive years. The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Alt.

The No. 5 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $32,386,013 contract that includes a $20,373,464 signing bonus and will carry a $5,888,366 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his college career, Alt made 33 starts at left tackle, anchoring the Fighting Irish’s offensive line.