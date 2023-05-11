Chargers Sign First-Round WR Quentin Johnston

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially signed No. 21 overall pick WR Quentin Johnston to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Johnston, 21, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman and was named first-team all-conference each of the next two seasons.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Alshon Jeffery.

The No. 21 overall pick is signing a four-year, $14.188 million contract that includes a $7.319 million signing bonus, according to Wilson.

Over the course of his three-year career at TCU, Johnston has totaled 2,190 yards on 115 catches (18.8 YPC) to go along with 14 career receiving touchdowns. He’s also added an additional two touchdowns on the ground to go along with eight yards rushing.