Chargers Sign G Ben Cleveland, Waive S Marcus Maye

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed G Ben Cleveland to their practice squad on Monday and waived S Marcus Maye.

The Chargers could really use some offensive line depth into the playoffs and Cleveland was among the best available options at this point.

Cleveland was suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy back in December.

This stemmed from a DUI arrest this past February. Three games is the league’s baseline suspension for drinking and driving.

Cleveland, 27, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Cleveland finished up his rookie deal worth $4,820,533 which included a signing bonus of $865,842. He was set to be a free agent for the first time in his career when he returned on a one-year deal with the Ravens.

In 2025, Cleveland has appeared in 10 games for the Ravens with no starts.