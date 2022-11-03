Chargers Sign K Cameron Dicker To PS, Place K Taylor Bertolet On PS IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed K Cameron Dicker to the practice squad and placed K Taylor Bertolet on the practice squad injured list.

The practice squad injured list functions like injured reserve, so Bertolet won’t count toward the roster limit but will miss a minimum of four games before he can return.

He’s the second Chargers kicker to go down with an injury, so it looks like Dicker will be kicking for as long as starting K Dustin Hopkins is sidelined.

Dicker, 22, was born in Hong Kong but is a native of Austin, Texas. He was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 after being a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2020.

He played kicker at Texas before signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, where he was looking to catch on as a punter, before being waived and signing with the Ravens. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles signed Dicker to their practice squad for a brief stint earlier this season.

In 2022, Dicker has appeared in one game for the Eagles and made both of his field goal attempts and both extra points.

During his four years with the Longhorns, Dicker made 60 of his 79 field goal attempts (75.9 percent) and converted 206 of his 210 extra-point tries. He also punted 55 times for 2,549 yards (46.3 YPP).

Bertolet, 30, originally signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2016. He was waived by the Rams coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bertolet had brief stints with the Broncos, Jets, Panthers and Vikings. He was on the Panthers practice squad in September before joining the Chargers.

In 2022, Bertolet has appeared in two games for the Chargers and converted 3 of 3 field goal attempts and all six extra point tries.

At Texas A&M, Bertolet converted 37 of 56 field goal attempts (66.1 percent) to go along with 128 of 138 extra point attempts (92.8 percent) over the course of three seasons and 32 games.