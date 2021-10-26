Chargers Sign K Dustin Hopkins, Waive K Tristan Vizcaino

According to Doug Kyed, the Chargers signed K Dustin Hopkins on Tuesday and waived K Tristan Vizcaino in a corresponding move.

Hopkins, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

From there, Hopkins joined Washington for the 2015 season and returned to the team on a new contract in 2018. He re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2021 season but was cut loose last week.

In 2021, Hopkins has appeared in six games for Washington and converted 12 of 14 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with 10 of 12 extra point tries (83.3 percent).