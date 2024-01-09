Chargers Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals Including QB Max Duggan

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

DE Brevin Allen DT Jerrod Clark RB Elijah Dotson QB Max Duggan WR Simi Fehoko DB Matt Hankins G Brent Laing DT Basil Okoye DB Chris Wilcox

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Duggan, 22, was a Heisman trophy finalist and led TCU to the national championship game during his senior year. He was also a first-team All-Big-12 selection, unanimous second-team All-American and the Big-12 Player of the Year.

The Chargers drafted Duggan in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract with Los Angeles, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Since then, Duggan has been on and off of the Chargers’ roster

Throughout his four-year career at TCU, Duggan appeared in 47 total games. He completed 739 of his 1,225 pass attempts (60%) for 9,618 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also added 1,856 rushing yards on 488 attempts (3.8 avg) and an additional 28 touchdowns.