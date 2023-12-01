Chargers Sign OL Austen Pleasants To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed OL Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.
we’ve signed G/T austen pleasants to the practice squad
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 1, 2023
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Brevin Allen
- WR Terrell Bynum
- DT Jerrod Clark
- NT Christian Covington
- WR Keelan Doss
- QB Max Duggan
- LB Andrew Farmer
- DB Matt Hankins
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- DT Basil Okoye (International)
- WR Alex Erickson
- DB Chris Wilcox
- RB Jaret Patterson
- C Cameron Tom
- DT Christopher Hinton
- TE Stephen Anderson
- DE Ty Shelby
- RB Zander Horvath
- OL Austen Pleasants
Pleasants, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.
The Jaguars brought him back on a futures contract before cutting him loose in 2021 and he bounced on and off the Panthers’ practice squad from there. He signed with the Chargers in November of last year but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason. He’s had stints on the Bears’ and Cardinals’ practice squads this season.
For his career, Pleasants has appeared in one game for the Panthers.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!