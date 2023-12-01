Chargers Sign OL Austen Pleasants To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed OL Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

LB Brevin Allen WR Terrell Bynum DT Jerrod Clark NT Christian Covington WR Keelan Doss QB Max Duggan LB Andrew Farmer DB Matt Hankins TE Hunter Kampmoyer DT Basil Okoye (International) WR Alex Erickson DB Chris Wilcox RB Jaret Patterson C Cameron Tom DT Christopher Hinton TE Stephen Anderson DE Ty Shelby RB Zander Horvath OL Austen Pleasants

Pleasants, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The Jaguars brought him back on a futures contract before cutting him loose in 2021 and he bounced on and off the Panthers’ practice squad from there. He signed with the Chargers in November of last year but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason. He’s had stints on the Bears’ and Cardinals’ practice squads this season.

For his career, Pleasants has appeared in one game for the Panthers.