Chargers Sign P J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed former Packers P J.K. Scott to a contract on Monday.

Scott, 26, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Packers in 2018, initially signing a four-year, $2.7 million deal. Scott spent three years as the team’s primary punter before Green Bay waived him last year.

Scott later signed on with the Jaguars towards the end of the season but was recently non-tendered.

In 2021, Scott appeared in one game for the Jaguars and totaled 159 yards on 4 attempts (39.8 YPA).