Chargers Signed Second-Round DL Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially signed No. 54 overall pick DL Tuli Tuipulotu to a rookie contract, according to the team.

whole lotta Tzzz 🇹🇴 we've signed draft pick Tuli Tuipulotu → https://t.co/zKcmXe7VYZ pic.twitter.com/bsDRUF1fzs — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 26, 2023

He’s the final member of the Chargers’ 2023 draft class to sign their rookie contract.

Tuipulotu, 20, was the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of The Year in 2022 as well as the winner of the Morris Trophy and a unanimous All-American following his final season at USC.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Chiefs DE George Karlaftis.

The Chargers drafted him in the second round with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,571,383 rookie contract that includes a $1,779,188 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,194,797 in 2023.

During his three-year career, Tuipulotu appeared in 31 games and recorded 116 tackles, 21 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown.