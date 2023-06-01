Chargers Sign WR Darrius Shepherd

According to Daniel Popper, the Chargers signed WR Darrius Shepherd to a contract on Thursday.

Shepherd, 27, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. The Packers later waived Shepherd and he bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster for a while. Green Bay waived him late in the 2020 season.

Shepherd had stints with the Chiefs, Cardinals, Vikings, and Steelers in 2021, primarily on the practice squad. From there, he signed with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals in 2022 before briefly catching on with the Broncos in August of last year. Denver released him from their practice squad a month later and he signed with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks for its 2023 season.