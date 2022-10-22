Chargers Make Three Moves, Sign WR Michael Bandy To Active Roster

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Chargers announced on Saturday that they have signed WR Michael Bandy to the active roster and are placing RB Joshua Kelley on injured reserve.

The team is also elevating K Taylor Bertolet to their active roster to replace the injured K Dustin Hopkins.

Bandy, 24, went undrafted out of San Diego back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers.

Brandy has bounced on and off of their practice squad over the past two years. 

In 2022, Bandy has appeared in two games for the Chargers and caught two passes for 49 yards and no touchdowns. 

