Chargers Signed Bud Dupree To Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they’ve signed OLB Bud Dupree to a contract extension.

Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is worth up to $6 million for one year.

Dupree, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans in 2021. The Titans opted to release him at the start of the 2023 season. He caught on with the Falcons in April of 2024.

From there, Dupree signed a two-year deal in 2024.

In 2025, Dupree appeared in 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 28 tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.

