Chargers Signed S Eddie Jackson To PS, Released RB John Kelly

The Chargers announced on Tuesday that they signed S Eddie Jackson to the practice squad and released RB John Kelly in a corresponding move.

Jackson, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017 out of Alabama. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

Jackson was due to make a base salary of $14 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 but was cut loose back in February. He then went on to sign with Baltimore in July 2024 but wound up being waived by the team.

In 2024, Jackson has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 30 total tackles and one pass defended.