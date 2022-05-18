Chargers Signing DE Morgan Fox

Agent David Canter announced that his client, DE Morgan Fox, is signing a contract with the Chargers on Tuesday.

Fox, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2016. He was unfortunately among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Rams later signed Fox to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year deal before he joined the Panthers on a one-year deal in 2021 but was cut loose back in March.

In 2021, Fox appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 16 tackles, one and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.