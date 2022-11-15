Chargers Signing DT Tyeler Davison Off Browns Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are signing DT Tyeler Davison off the Browns practice squad to their active roster.

Los Angeles is really banged up on the interior of their defensive line and Davison should provide some depth.

Davison, 30, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Saints in 2015 out of Fresno State. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Falcons.

The Falcons re-signed Davison to a three-year extension. Atlanta released him back in March and he eventually caught on with the Browns on the practice squad.

In 2021, Davison appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 30 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and no sacks.