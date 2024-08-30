Chargers Signing K Cameron Dicker To Four-Year, $22M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers have agreed to terms with K Cameron Dicker on a four-year, $22.004 million extension on Friday.

This makes Dicker among the five highest-paid kickers in the NFL.

The Chargers tendered Dicker a contract as an exclusive rights free agent back in March. He became a dependable kicker for Los Angeles after bouncing around the league before landing with the organization in 2022.

Dicker, 23, was born in Hong Kong but is a native of Austin, Texas. He was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 after being a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2020.

He played kicker at Texas before signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, where he was looking to catch on as a punter, before being waived and signing with the Ravens. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles signed Dicker to their practice squad for a brief stint last season and he later joined the Chargers in 2022. Los Angeles re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent last year as well.

In 2023, Dicker appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and converted 31 of 33 field goal attempts and all 35 extra point attempts.