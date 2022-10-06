Chargers Sign K Taylor Bertolet To PS, Release CB Michael Jacquet

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad.

The team confirmed the news and announced CB Michael Jacquet has been released in a corresponding move.

we've signed K Taylor Bertolet to our practice squad and released CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 6, 2022

Starting K Dustin Hopkins has a quad injury, so Bertolet could be called upon as an emergency fill-in this week.

Bertolet, 29, originally signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2016. He was waived by the Rams coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bertolet had brief stints with the Broncos, Jets, Panthers and Vikings. He was most recently on the Panthers practice squad in September.

At Texas A&M, Bertolet converted 37 of 56 field goal attempts (66.1 percent) to go along with 128 of 138 extra point attempts (92.8 percent) over the course of three seasons and 32 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Jacquet, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia waived Jacquet coming out of training camp and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He spent the 2020 season and off of Philadelphia’s roster.

Jacquet was waived again coming out of camp in 2021 and re-signed to the practice squad. He was released later in the season and caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad. The Giants signed him in May but he was released during the preseason and later caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

In 2020, Jacquet appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 18 tackles, one sack and three passes defended.