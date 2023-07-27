Chargers Signing LB Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing LB Blake Lynch, according to Aaron Wilson.

Lynch, 26, wound up signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 draft. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad until he was ultimately released prior to the start of last season.

From there, Lynch caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad back in October and another stint in December. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract in January but released him again back in May.

In 2021, Lynch appeared in 16 games for the Vikings, making six starts. He tallied 35 total tackles, including a tackle for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two passes defended and an interception.