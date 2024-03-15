Chargers Signing LB Troy Dye

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are signing LB Troy Dye to a one-year contract.

According to Rapoport, the Vikings wanted to re-sign Dye, but he will likely get a larger defensive role with the Chargers.

Dye, 27, was a four-year starter at Oregon and earned three consecutive second-team All-Pac 12 honors. The Vikings selected him with the No. 132 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Dye played out the final year of his four-year, $3,973,579 rookie contract that included a $678,579 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Dye appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 17 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.