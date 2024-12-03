Chargers Signing RB John Kelly To PS

Per the wire, the Chargers have signed former Browns RB John Kelly to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Kelly, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract and was able to make Los Angeles’ active roster his rookie season.

Kelly was among the Rams’ final roster cuts in 2019 and was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting promoted. He was among their final roster cuts in 2020 before signing on to the Browns’ practice squad.

He re-signed with Cleveland on a futures deal for 2021 and rejoined the practice squad after being cut coming out of the preseason. The Browns waived Kelly and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Browns later terminated his contract following their first preseason game and he caught on with the Ravens before becoming a free agent once more.

In 2024, Kelly has appeared in two games for the Ravens but recorded no stats.