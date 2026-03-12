Chargers Signing RB Keaton Mitchell To Two-Year, $9.25M Contract

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Chargers are signing former Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell to a two-year, $9.25 million contract that includes $5 million fully guaranteed.

Mitchell, 24, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina back in April 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and wound up cracking Baltimore’s active roster.

In 2025, Mitchell appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and rushed 59 times for 341 yards and a touchdown.