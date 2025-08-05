Chargers Signing WR Keenan Allen To One-Year, $8.52M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing veteran WR Keenan Allen to a one-year, $8.52 million deal.

Los Angeles hosted Allen for a visit last week, and there was “mutual interest” in a potential reunion.

It was reported in recent weeks that Allen has been drawing interest from teams to sign a contract, but he planned to take his time and get a feel for the situation in training camp before committing to a team.

Allen, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season, the final year of his contract.

Allen has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Allen appeared in 15 games for the Bears and caught 70 passes on 121 targets for 744 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

