Chargers Signing WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Chargers are signing WR Laviska Shenault Jr. to their practice squad.
In correspondence, Los Angeles is releasing WR Dez Fitzpatrick from the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Chargers’ practice squad:
- G Karsen Barnhart
- DL Christopher Hinton
- LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
- WR Jaylen Johnson
- T Alex Leatherwood
- OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
- DL CJ Okoye (International)
- RB Jaret Patterson
- DB Eli Apple
- DB Tony Jefferson
- DB Shaun Wade
- CB Kendall Williamson
- LB Caleb Murphy
- TE Eric Tomlinson
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- DB Emany Johnson
- TE McCallan Castles
- RB John Kelly
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Shenault, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus.
The Panthers traded a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Jaguars in exchange for Shenault in 2022. He played out his contract in Carolina, then signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks before being let go in early December.
In 2024, Shenault has appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught all five of his targets for 36 yards. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 459 yards (28.7 average) and one touchdown.
