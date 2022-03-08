Chargers Signing WR Mike Williams To Three-Year, $60M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers are signing WR Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract instead of using the franchise tag on him this offseason.

Schefter adds that the contract includes $40 million in guaranteed money and will see him earn $28 million in the first year of the deal.

Williams said previously that he’s hoping to remain with the Chargers.

“I would like to. I don’t like changes. … I have lifelong friendships here,” Williams said, per Gilbert Manzano.

Placing the franchise tag on Williams would have cost the Chargers $19,127,000 fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

Williams, 27, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Chargers, recording 76 receptions for 1146 yards and nine touchdowns.

