Chargers Hiring Ravens Exec. Joe Hortiz As Next GM

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are targeting Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz as their new GM.

Hortiz and Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown were reportedly the finalists for the job.

Horitz will be paired with new Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh, as they look to turn around the franchise in the coming years.

The full list of candidates for the Chargers GM search included:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interview)

(Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interview)

(Interview) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interview)

(Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interview)

(Interview) Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interview)

(Interview) Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden (Interview)

(Interview) NFL chief of football administration Dawn Aponte (Interview)

Hortiz, 49, is in his 20th season with the Ravens and seventh as Baltimore’s director of college scouting. He joined the organization in 1998 and spent eight years as a scout before becoming a national scout for three seasons.

He was promoted to director of college scouting in 2009 before becoming Baltimore’s director of player personnel in 2015.