Chargers Worked Out Two Edge Rushers Including Clelin Ferrell

The Los Angles Chargers worked out DE Clelin Ferrell and OLB Rashad Weaver, per the NFL transaction wire.

Ferrell, 28, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included $20,827,872 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the 49ers back in 2023. He then caught on with the Commanders on a one-year deal back in 2024 and agreed to another one-year contract this past March.

However, Washington cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Ferrell appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and recorded 26 total tackles, three and a half sacks, and one forced fumble in ten starts.

Weaver, 27, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among Tennessee’s final roster cuts last season.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal in September of last year. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal for 2025 before being cut.

In 2024, Weaver appeared in three games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.