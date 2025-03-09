Charvarius Ward Not Expected Back With 49ers, Has Interest From Numerous Teams

Mike Silver of The Athletic reports that free agent CB Charvarius Ward is “attracting interest from numerous teams” ahead of free agency.

With this in mind, Silver does not expect Ward to re-sign with the 49ers this offseason. ‘

Ward has come up as a free agent who could end up doing pretty well this offseason.

Ward previously admitted it might be tough for him to return to San Francisco going forward because of the trauma he has faced in the area after his one-year-old daughter tragically passed away due to heart issues.

“I’ve got a lot of trauma in California I had a lot of great times, but the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, that’s probably going to ever happen to me — knock on wood — happened in California,” he said via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “It can just bring up bad memories. Every time I get on a plane and come back to California, Santa Clara, San Jose, and show up here, it just brings up bad memories.”

He continued on his family’s desire to be anywhere but California to stop reminders of one of the worst moments of their lives.

“I go through that every day. I go home every night by myself because my girl, she doesn’t want to come back to California because of what happened. So, it is hard being alone, and she’s my strength right now. I need her, and so her not being able to be around me if I’m in California, it’d be tough.”

Ward, 28, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 54 tackles and seven pass defenses.

