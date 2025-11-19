‘Chatter’ About 49ers QB Mac Jones As Potential Vikings Offseason Trade Target

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes that there is some “chatter” in certain league circles about the Vikings potentially trading for 49ers QB Mac Jones this offseason.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has struggled in his first year as a starter and it’s possible Minnesota will want to bring in more experienced competition for him next year.

Jones would be a potential option. He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers to back up QB Brock Purdy this past offseason, but has been impressive in several starts with Purdy injured this year. Jones is expected to draw trade interest this offseason.

Jones, 27, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in eight games for the 49ers and completed 69.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.