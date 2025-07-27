Chiefs Activate OT Jawaan Taylor & TE Tre Watson From PUP List

The Kansas City Chiefs officially activated OT Jawaan Taylor and TE Tre Watson from the PUP list on Sunday.

There has been talk this summer that Taylor could lose his starting job after being a mainstay for Kansas City the past two seasons.

Taylor, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of Florida. He finished the final year of his four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’s due base salaries of $19.5 million in each of the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Taylor started 16 games for the Chiefs at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 61 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.