Chiefs Activate WR Mecole Hardman, Waive OT Geron Christian

The Chiefs announced on Wednesday that they have activated WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve and waived OT Geron Christian.

We have activated WR Mecole Hardman from Reserve/Injured. We have waived OT Geron Christian. pic.twitter.com/iOFocUCMTG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2023

Hardman, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Hardman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Hardman has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 297 yards receiving to go along with four rush attempts for 31 yards and six total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.