Chiefs Sign C Creed Humphrey To Four-Year Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a contract extension with C Creed Humphrey that will make him the highest-paid center in the league, according to Ian Rapoport.

Adam Schefter reports that the deal is four-years, $72 million including $50 million guaranteed.

Humphrey has been reliable as he has been effective. He has yet to miss a game in his three-year career.

Kansas City has locked down the anchor of their offensive line for the foreseeable future.

Humphrey, 26, was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft by the Chiefs. He signed a four-year, $5,565,208 million rookie contract that included $2,980,388 million fully-guaranteed.

In 2023, Humphrey appeared in and started all 17 games at center for the Chiefs.