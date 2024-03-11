Chiefs Among Interested Teams In WR Darnell Mooney

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are among the interested teams in WR Darnell Mooney.

Fowler points out that Mooney had his most productive year under Chiefs OC Matt Nagy while they were together in Chicago.

The receiver market hasn’t really taken off much up to this point, but Mooney is among the best available options in this year’s class.

Mooney, 27, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named second-team all-conference in his junior season. The Bears traded up to draft him with the No. 173 pick in the fifth round in 2020.

Mooney played out the final year of a four-year, $2,917,050 rookie contract that included a $282,050 signing bonus. He’s testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2023, Mooney appeared in 15 games for the Bears and caught 14 passes for 61 yards receiving and one touchdown.

