Chiefs Announce 34 Cuts, Down To 53 Players

The Kansas City Chiefs officially trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

Injured Reserve

TE Jake Briningstool LB Brandon George CB Nazeeh Johnson

Non-Football Injury

T Ethan Driskell

Edwards, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Edwards was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He then signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Buffalo last offseason, but was cut midseason.

The Titans signed Edwards immediately after but later cut him. He was then claimed by the Buccaneers and finished out the season in Tampa Bay. Edwards re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason on a one-year deal.

In 2024, Edwards appeared in three games for the Bills and five games for the Buccaneers. He recorded 12 total tackles and a pass deflection.

Steele, 22, was a two-year starter at Ball State from 2021 and 2022 before transferring to UCLA in 2023. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2022 while leading the conference in rushing.

The Chiefs signed Steele as an undrafted free agent last year and he managed to make the team.

In 2024, Steele appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 183 yards on 56 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.