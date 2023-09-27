Chiefs Announce Five Roster Moves

The Chiefs announced five roster moves on Wednesday, promoting DT Matt Dickerson and WR Montrell Washington to the active roster for Week 4.

In corresponding moves, the team placed OT Prince Tega Wanogho on injured reserve and signed wide receivers Daniel Arias and Chase Cota to their practice squad.

Dickerson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans.

Dickerson was waived during the 2019 season but was quickly re-signed. The Titans declined to tender him an offer as a restricted free agent.

He then signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Raiders, yet never played for the team and was let go. Dickerson joined the Falcons in 2022 before joining the Chiefs this past offseason.

In 2023, Dickerson has appeared in two games for Kansas City and recorded four tackles.