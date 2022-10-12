Chiefs Announce Four Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced four roster moves on Saturday, including activating DT Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad.

We have activated Practice Squad player DT Taylor Stallworth. We have signed RB Wayne Gallman to the Practice Squad. We have waived DE Benton Whitley and terminated the Practice Squad contract of DT Cortez Broughton. pic.twitter.com/Ddxch6I8Fn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2022

The team also signed RB Wayne Gallman to the practice squad, waived DE Benton Whitley, and released DT Cortez Broughton from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Chiefs practice squad members:

S Zayne Anderson

G Mike Caliendo

RB Jerrion Ealy (Suspended)

WR Daurice Fountain

TE Jordan Franks

QB Chris Oladokun

WR Cornell Powell

C Austin Reiter

DT Danny Shelton

LB Cole Christiansen

DB Dicaprio Bootle

LB Elijah Lee

K Matthew Wright

WR Marcus Kemp

WR Chris Conley

RB Wayne Gallman

Stallworth, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

The Saints waived Stallworth during camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season and he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this past offseason. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Stallworth appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 16 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass deflection.