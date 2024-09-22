Chiefs Benching Rookie LT Kingsley Suamataia

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are benching second-round LT Kingsley Suamataia for this week’s game against the Falcons.

Second-year OT Wanya Morris will get the start. The two competed all training camp for the job and Morris entered the game when Suamataia was pulled last week against the Bengals.

Rapoport adds there’s a good chance both Morris and Sumataia will play.

Suamataia was viewed as a high-ceiling prospect but one that needed some development, and that’s played out to start the season.

Suamataia, 21, was a two-year starter at BYU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023. He was drafted by the Chiefs with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,490,184 signing bonus and will carry a $1,167,546 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Suamataia appeared in 24 games and made 23 starts, including 12 at right tackle and 11 at left tackle.

In 2024, Suamataia has appeared in two games and made two starts at left tackle.