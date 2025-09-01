Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie Expected To Start Season Without Extension

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie is extension-eligible this offseason, coming off his second All-Pro season in just three years.
Per ESPN’s Nate Taylor, McDuffie is expected to enter the season without a new multi-year extension. The Washington alum previously said “things are looking good” for him in Kansas City, but he’s shifted his focus to the season and isn’t worried about a deal getting done until next offseason.
“Moving forward now, really, it’s just about the season and about [Friday’s] game,” McDuffie said. “I’m not too worried about the contract. That can just happen in the [next] offseason. Let’s just go out there and have a great year.”
McDuffie is under contract through 2026 after the team picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason. He’s set to make base salaries of $2,613,066 and $13,632,000 in those years.
McDuffie, 24, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All Pac-12 honors in 2021 and was named All Pac-12 second-team in 2020. The Chiefs traded up and used the No. 21 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He signed a four-year, $13,992,482 contract that includes a $7,356,350.
In 2024, McDuffie appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 passes defended.
