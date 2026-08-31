Chiefs Claimed Two Players

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed DT Bryson Eason and DE Jack Pyburn off waivers, per Monday’s NFL transaction wire.

Both players were undrafted rookies. Eason signed with the 49ers and Pyburn with the Buccaneers.

Pyburn is one of several NFL players interested in returning to college football this upcoming fall, which is an interesting layer here.

Pyburn, 22, started his final two years in college, going from Florida to LSU as a senior. He signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Pyburn recorded 132 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and one pass deflection in 41 career games.