Chiefs Cut Two Players

The Kansas City Chiefs waived DE B.J. Thompson and released LB Blake Lynch on Saturday, according to Matt Derrick.

Lynch, 28, wound up signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 draft. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad until he was ultimately released prior to the start of the season.

From there, Lynch caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract in January but released him again back in May of 2023.

Lynch signed with the Chargers for the 2023 season. After a stint with the Seahawks, he returned to the Chargers’ practice squad earlier this season and has bounced on and off the unit.

He joined the Raiders’ practice squad in October before being released a month later and eventually signed to the Chiefs’ taxi squad. The Chiefs brought him back this past March.

In 2024, Lynch appeared in two total games for the Chargers and Chiefs. He tallied six total tackles including a tackle for loss.