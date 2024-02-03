Chiefs Designate RB Jerick McKinnon To Return From IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs have designated RB Jerick McKinnon to return from injured reserve before the Super Bowl.

McKinnon, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,765,000 contract with the Minnesota Vikings before signing on with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

McKinnon landed a four-year, $30 million contract that included $15.7 million guaranteed from the 49ers but sustained a torn ACL before the start of the 2018 season and subsequently missed the entire year. He wound up aggravating his injury during the next training camp.

He agreed to a restructured one-year contract in March of 2020 and later signed on with the Chiefs for the 2021 season. He returned on a one-year deal for the 2022 season and did the same this year for 2023

In 2023, McKinnon appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs and rushed 21 times for 60 yards (2.9 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught 25 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns.