Chiefs Designating CB Jaylen Watson To Return

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Chiefs are designating CB Jaylen Watson to return from injured reserve on Friday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Chiefs to activate Watson or he would revert back to injured reserve and be out for the season.

Watson has been out since late October after he suffered a broken fibula.

Watson, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs out of Washington State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3.745 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Watson appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded 32 total tackles and six pass deflections.