Chiefs Elevate DE Austin Edwards & LB Darius Harris To Active Roster

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that they’ve elevated DE Austin Edwards and LB Darius Harris to their active roster for tonight’s game against the Giants.

We have activated Practice Squad players DE Austin Edwards and LB Darius Harris via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/w2EbHaUTXO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2021

Edwards, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State following the 2020 NFL draft. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Edwards was on and off the Falcons’ practice squad last year before eventually catching on with the Chiefs.

In college, Edwards played 30 games and recorded 84 total tackles, four sacks and one pass defense.