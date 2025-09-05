Chiefs Elevate DT Marlon Tuipulotu From Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs officially elevated DT Marlon Tuipulotu from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 1, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Tuipulotu, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.

Tuipulotu was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts last offseason, and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released. Kansas City re-signed him to a contract in March.

In 2024, Tuipulotu appeared in two games for the Chiefs and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.