Chiefs Elevate DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The Kansas City Chiefs have elevated DT Marlon Tuipulotu from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 5 against the Jaguars.
Tuipulotu, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.
Tuipulotu was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts last offseason, and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released. Kansas City re-signed him to a contract in March.
In 2025, Tuipulotu has appeared in one game for the Chiefs.
